Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Raised to “Strong Sell” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

