Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong Sell

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %
CTTAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.