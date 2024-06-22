Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong Sell

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

CTTAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

