Contrasting Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00% HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 555.97 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -7.21 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -3.96

This table compares Entera Bio and HilleVax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. HilleVax has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.88%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than HilleVax.

Summary

HilleVax beats Entera Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

