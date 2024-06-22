Contrasting Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -2,835.99% -58.54% -53.31% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 320.00%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Proliance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.31 million 31.88 -$149.33 million ($3.12) -0.83 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proliance International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Proliance International on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Proliance International

(Get Free Report)

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.