Cormark Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$5.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Insiders have sold a total of 368,413 shares of company stock worth $1,418,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

