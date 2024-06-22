Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $16.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,072 shares of company stock worth $3,391,797. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Down 2.1 %

COUR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.45. Coursera has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

