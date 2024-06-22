Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $153.38 million and $7.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

