Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as low as C$4.04. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 432,152 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$644.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

