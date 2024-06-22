Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 37717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

