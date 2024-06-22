Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI opened at $96.50 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.