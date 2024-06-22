CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 347,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 287.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

