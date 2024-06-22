Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

CTOS stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

