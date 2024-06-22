CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
