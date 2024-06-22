CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

