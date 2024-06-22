Cwm LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.