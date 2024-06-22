Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

TSN opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

