Czech National Bank Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TDY opened at $388.60 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.39 and its 200-day moving average is $415.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
