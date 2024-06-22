Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

