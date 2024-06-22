Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.97. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 4,145 shares trading hands.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Dividend Announcement

About Dawson Geophysical

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.