Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.97. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 4,145 shares trading hands.
Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.75.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.
