Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.65

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 417699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.