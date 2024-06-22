Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $226,194.60 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00850665 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $232,889.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

