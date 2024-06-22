Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.52 and last traded at $152.22. Approximately 17,936,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,677,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.15.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.