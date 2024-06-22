Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $59.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

