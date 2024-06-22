Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 379.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $449.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $450.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

