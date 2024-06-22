Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,038 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,038 ($38.60).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.11) to GBX 3,640 ($46.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Diageo Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($36.04) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,522.39). In other news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.91) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,207.78). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($36.04) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,522.39). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
