Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

