Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.37. Approximately 39,561,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,403,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

