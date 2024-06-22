Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

