Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.31 and traded as high as C$6.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

