DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.04

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 113402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

