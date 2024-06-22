DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

DTF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

