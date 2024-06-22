Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

