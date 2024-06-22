Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DPG opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.