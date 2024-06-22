Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.