Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 30.75 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.17. Duke Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUKE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

