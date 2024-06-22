Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 4.8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.00 and last traded at $201.74. Approximately 125,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 773,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.83.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.65.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $84,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.