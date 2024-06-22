Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DY. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

