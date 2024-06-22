Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 283.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.
Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
