Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 283.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.

Shares of DX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

