Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$21.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$22.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.32.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Insiders have sold a total of 306,904 shares of company stock worth $6,089,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.