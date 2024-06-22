Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

