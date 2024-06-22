Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives $2.65 Average PT from Analysts

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $25,886.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 80,665 shares of company stock valued at $95,114 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

