Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

