Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

