Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 93,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 46,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.