Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.74

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 181543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Envista by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,224,000 after acquiring an additional 850,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $53,412,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

