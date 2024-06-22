Evercore ISI Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $890.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $848.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $519.34 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $788.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $730.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

