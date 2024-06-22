Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of EOLS opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $660.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,131 shares of company stock worth $2,471,151. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

