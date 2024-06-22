Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.