EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

