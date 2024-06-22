Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,041 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

