FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.89. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 5,812 shares traded.

FalconStor Software Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

