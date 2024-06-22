Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $143.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002313 BTC on exchanges.

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00039835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.