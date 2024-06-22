Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 52,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 84,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,474,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

